The Drunk
The hard drinking grandson of a legendary labor leader is arrested for drunk driving and then runs for Governor against the corrupt prosecuting attorney.
-
Get Updates
Labor Leader Eugene V. Debs was a five time presidential candidate and champion of the working class. His grandson, Joe Debs, is a drunk and apathetic curator of the Eugene V. Debs museum in small town Indiana. Until one day Joe gets a wake-up call that stirs his longings for political justice and leads to a run for governor against an old family rival, Bruce Frye