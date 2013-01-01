The Drunk

The Drunk

Buy Now About
$5 Buy Now

The Drunk

The hard drinking grandson of a legendary labor leader is arrested for drunk driving and then runs for Governor against the corrupt prosecuting attorney.

$5 Buy Now
 

  • Get Updates

Labor Leader Eugene V. Debs was a five time presidential candidate and champion of the working class. His grandson, Joe Debs, is a drunk and apathetic curator of the Eugene V. Debs museum in small town Indiana. Until one day Joe gets a wake-up call that stirs his longings for political justice and leads to a run for governor against an old family rival, Bruce Frye